River Street cleaning up after flooding

River Street is drying out. Clean up crews vacuuming up the last of the water left at the Westin after major flooding along River Street this afternoon.

As water crept closer to restaurants and businesses, Fred Plantadis, general manager at Tubby's, did some heavy lifting to help others.

"We saw a sister restaurant that was taking water inside the restaurant," said Fred Plantadis, General Manager, Tubby's on River Street. "So we grabbed some extra sandbags we weren't using and we grabbed some ones from Fiddler's here that they weren't using and just tried to help out the river house. the business next door was taking in some water too so we got here probably right on time to limit the damage."

Even if it's hauling sandbags in a Hurricane, he says businesses on River Street help each other out.

"We'll come together and help each other out, you know, with storms or without storms," said Plantadis.

Down the street at Olympia Cafe, a different kind of coming together as families, like the Blattners, gathered for dinner at one of the only open restaurants.

Everyone in the packed restaurant seemed to share that same feeling, and as clean up continues for some, Plantadis hopes he can get his staff back in town to be back to business tomorrow.

