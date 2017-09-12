Tropical Update: Irma moves out, Jose spins in Atlantic

Just over the Bull River on Hwy 80 to Tybee on Monday, Sept. 11. (Source: Capt. Brown)

The remnants of Irma continue to weaken across the Tennessee Valley, producing light rain and breezy winds across portions of the north mid-south.

Going forward, significant runoff following heavy rainfall will lead to rises in area rivers. As of Tuesday morning, the most significant rises are expected on the Ohoopee, Canoochee and Satilla Rivers. Flooding is possible along these waterways within the next five days.

Here is the radar ESTIMATED rainfall from Irma. Highest totals generally south of Altamaha River. pic.twitter.com/17qeeukBOi — David Turley (@WtocDave) September 12, 2017

Looking out to sea, Hurricane Jose continues to spin several hundred miles off the eastern seaboard, northeast of the Bahamas. Jose was once a powerful Major Hurricane, but has since weakened to a minimal Category One hurricane with sustained winds of 75 MPH.

Further weakening is expected in the next day or two, before Jose is forecast to re-attain hurricane status as it makes a 360° turn and gradually takes on a more northward movement.

Irma is gone & we can focus on Jose. At this time we do not expect any landfall for the US. We'll watch closely. pic.twitter.com/KOEV6ENzir — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 12, 2017

While there is some impact risk to the east coast, the First Alert Forecast Team is not expecting direct local impacts across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. The North Carolina Outer banks need to watch Jose closely over the next several days.

Depending on track, increased tides and surf are possible this weekend.

