Metro officers catch burglar in the act

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Dean Forest Road at Interstate 16.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Dean Forest Road at Interstate 16.More >>
The remnants of Irma continue to weaken across the Tennessee Valley, producing light rain and breezy winds across portions of the north mid-south.More >>
The remnants of Irma continue to weaken across the Tennessee Valley, producing light rain and breezy winds across portions of the north mid-south.More >>
LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police say they arrested a man after he attempted to burglarize a home on Seiler Avenue early Tuesday morning.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police say they arrested a man after he attempted to burglarize a home on Seiler Avenue early Tuesday morning.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>