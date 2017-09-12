Metro officers catch burglar in the act

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police say they arrested a man after he attempted to burglarize a home in the 1200 block of Seiler Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Officials say around 12:10 a.m. on Sept. 12, officers received an alarm call at the residence and quickly responded. There they caught John Newton, 32, burglarizing the home. They say Newton was in the process of moving items out of the home, piling them up at the door.

Newton was arrested and is charged with burglary, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, and numerous other offenses.

