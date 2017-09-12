WATCH LIVE: GA Gov. Nathan Deal is expecting to hold a news conf - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: GA Gov. Nathan Deal is expecting to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to outline response, recovery efforts

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and emergency officials are holding a news conference to update citizens on response and recovery efforts.  

The news conference is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. 

To watch live, please click here

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly