City of Hinesville storm debris, garbage pickup update

City of Hinesville Storm Debris and Garbage Pickup Update:

Information from the City of Hinesviile on Tuesday, Sept. 12:

City of Hinesville services will begin again on Thursday. City Hall will be open at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The roadside pickup for garbage will follow this schedule:

Monday and Tuesday on Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday on Friday

Friday on Friday and Saturday

Garbage pickup is anticipated to return to a normal schedule on Saturday.



We will begin picking up yard debris on Monday to give residents an opportunity to return and clean.



City of Walthourville and Flemington you may take storm debris to the roadside for pickup.



All areas of unincorporated Liberty County should take storm debris to their closest convenience site. There will be no roadside pickup of storm debris in the unincorporated areas of Liberty County.