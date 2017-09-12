Don't be a Victim: Storm repair scams

Many people are now left dealing with the aftermath of Irma and may have to hire someone to help repair the damage done.
We have some important advice that could help keep you from becoming a victim twice.
It's unfortunate, but fraud often follows disasters like this. There are always scammers out there trying to get their hands on your money. It usually doesn't take long after weather events like this for scammers to get to work, often offering work with things like tree removal or home repair. Here's some advice from Georgia's Attorney General Chris Carr to help make sure they are legit:
The Attorney General's Office is also warning people who want to help others during this time. They suggest giving only to charities that you know are reputable. You can also research charities by clicking here.
