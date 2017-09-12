Gov. Deal lifts mandatory evacuation order for 6 coastal countie - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Gov. Deal lifts mandatory evacuation order for 6 coastal counties

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has lifted the mandatory evacuation for six coastal counties. 

The emergency declaration includes Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh counties. 

Beginning  Monday evening through Tuesday, GDOT assessment teams deployed in the area completed safety inspections of 49 impacted state bridges. Following the safety determination of each bridge, the state lifted the order. 

