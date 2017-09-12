LIST: School closure/reopening updates

We are in the beginning of school re-openings following Hurricane Irma. This list is at last report from the school districts.

**Please keep in mind there is a possibility that not every school that reported a closure will send us a reopening update. Most schools do post that information on their District's websites and Facebook pages so you can check there as well.

School/Daycare Closures/Reopenings:

Armstrong State: Armstrong's main campus in Savannah and Liberty Center in Hinesville will remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13, possibly longer.

Ash Tree Learning Center: No school Friday through Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Bacon County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11-12.

Beaufort County School District: The district will reopen schools on normal schedules Wednesday, Sept. 13, with the possible exception of Hilton Head Island schools should there be issues with storm surge-related flooding.

Bethesda is closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Bible Baptist Christian Academy in Statesboro closed Friday-Tuesday

Benedictine: Closed Friday, Monday & Tuesday. BC football game against SEBHS moved to Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Fred Shaver Field.

Bryan County Schools: Closed to all students and staff on Friday, Sept. 8, Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Bulloch Academy in Statesboro will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11-12.

Bulloch County Schools closed Friday through Tuesday.

Bumblebees Childcare Learning Center closed Monday and Tuesday.

Butler Christian Academy will be closed Friday, September 8th, Monday, September 11th, and Tuesday, September 12th. Return to school is subject to change.

Calvary Day School: Closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13. School will resume on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Candler County Schools closed through Tuesday for all students and employees.

Catholic Schools in Chatham County (Blessed Sacrament, St. Frances Cabrini, St. James and St. Peter the Apostle) and Glynn County (St. Frances Xavier) will close Friday, Sept. 8, Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Catholic Schools of Beaufort County (St. Gregory the Great Catholic School, St. Francis by the Sea Catholic School, St. Peter's Catholic School, and John Paul II Catholic School) closing Friday

Chatham Academy closed Friday-Tuesday

closed Friday-Tuesday Childcare Network #20, #21, #22 in Savannah and Childcare Network #254 in Pooler will be closed Friday, Monday, and Tuesday. All childcare networks locations will be closed in Savannah and Pooler on Friday, Monday, Tuesday.

Childcare Network #20, #21, #22 in Savannah and Childcare Network #254 in Pooler will be closed Friday, Monday, and Tuesday. All childcare networks locations will be closed in Savannah and Pooler on Friday, Monday, Tuesday. Childcare Network in Statesboro will be closed on Monday.

Coastal Pines Technical College will be closed Friday-Tuesday

Coastal Plains Education Charter High School in Candler County closed through Tuesday

East Georgia State College campuses will remain closed through Wednesday, September 13. All campuses of EGSC will reopen Thursday, September 14, for normal operations.

Effingham County Schools closed Wednesday, back in session Thursday

Emanuel County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, September 11-12, 2017, for all students and employees. Athletics scheduled for Friday (9/8) will continue as scheduled. All athletics and field trips for Monday & Tuesday will be canceled.

Evans County Schools will have a workday Tuesday (9/13) for employees starting at 8:30 a.m. Students will return on Thursday (9/14).

Georgia Southern University's Statesboro campus will close and classes will be canceled on Friday, Sept. 8 through Wednesday, Sept. 13. Georgia Southern sponsored events are canceled Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12. Herty Advanced Materials Development Center and the Coastal Georgia Center are closed Friday, Sept. 8 through Wednesday, Sept. 13. At this time, it is unclear when classes and normal business operations will resume. Additional information will be issued by Eagle Alert and all updates will be posted regularly on GeorgiaSouthern.edu/alert.

Glynn County Schools will be closed on Friday, Sept. 8, Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Greenbriar Children's Center administrative offices closed Friday-Tuesday. All programs of Greenbriar Children's Center, including Windy's Preschool and W.W. Law Learning Center, are closed until further notice.

Habersham School is closed on Friday and Monday.

Hampton County School District One will be closed Monday, September 11.

Hampton County School District Two will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Hancock Day School closed Friday and will remain closed until further notice.

Jasper County Public Schools will resume classes on Wednesday, September 13, with a 2-hour delay. Instructional time begins at the elementary schools at 9:30 a.m. and at the middle and high school at 10:30 a.m. Central services offices will open at 10:00 am.

Jeff Davis County Schools will not have school on Monday or Tuesday, September 11-12. The current plan is to resume school on Wednesday, September 13.

Kicklighter Academy will be closed Friday, September 8 -Tuesday, September 12.

Legacy Christian Academy closed Friday-Tuesday

Liberty County Schools will remain closed through Wednesday. Staff and students should plan to report back on Thursday unless notified otherwise.

Long County Schools closed Friday-Tuesday. Includes all athletic events and after school activities. Staff and students plan to report back to school on Wednesday unless otherwise notified.

Memorial Day Childcare Center closed Friday through Wednesday.

Memorial Day School closed Friday through Wednesday.

Mercer University Monday classes and events canceled in Macon, Atlanta, Savannah, and Columbus campuses, and also at the regional academic centers. Resume normal scheduling on Tuesday.

McIntosh County Schools: Closed Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Montessori Academy of Savannah will be closed the rest of the week. The school plans to reopen Monday, Sept. 18.

Ogeechee Technical College: All campuses will open for employees on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Classes will resume on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Palmetto School of Career Development Savannah location will be closed and cancel classes for Monday, September 11.

Pinewood Christian Academy closed on Monday (9/11) and Tuesday (9/12) of next week. All athletic activities, including practices, will be suspended during these two days. The football game that was scheduled to be played in Augusta Friday night has been canceled.

Point University's Savannah Site closed Friday with plans to reopen on Tuesday.

Prometric Testing of Savannah will be closed Saturday-Tuesday. Weather permitting, reopening on Wednesday.

Renee's Kid's World 2 LL Daycare Center will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Richmond Hill Montessori Preschool: Closed Friday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Risen Savior Christian Academy closed Monday and Tuesday

Royce Learning Center closed Friday-Tuesday

Saint Gregory The Great Catholic School in Bluffton, SC: School will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 13 on a 2-hour delay.

Saint Leo Savannah Education Center closed Friday, Saturday, and Monday. Planning to reopen Tuesday.

Savannah-Chatham County Schools will remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13. Staff will return to work on a staggered re- entry schedule. Return to work notices will be provided with at least a 48-hour notice.

Savannah Christian Prep: school and events for children and students of all ages canceled for Friday.

Savannah State University: Classes will be canceled Friday through Wednesday. CEMA must authorize re-entry to Zone A, where SSU is located, before the campus can be accessed of damage. Reopening date will be established after.

Savannah Technical College classes at all campuses canceled Friday. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to monitor college email, text alerts, Facebook, and local media for updates.

SCAD: The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due for Savannah, Atlanta, and eLearning due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma's path.

Screven County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday. Friday will remain a regular school day.

South University, Savannah campus and administrative offices will be closed Friday through Wednesday due to Hurricane Irma.

Southern Montessori Academy in Savannah will be closed Friday, September 7 as well as Monday and Tuesday, September 11 and 12.

Southeastern Technical College all classes are canceled for Monday (9/11). At this time, the school's plan is to reopen on Tuesday, (9/12). "Our top priority is the safety of our students, faculty, and staff. We will continue to regularly communicate with local and state agencies, and will monitor weather reports prior to making a decision about reopening the campus. A final decision about reopening on Tuesday will be made on Monday."

Statesboro STEAM Academy closed Monday. Plan to reopen Wednesday, if conditions permit

St. Andrew's School will be closed Friday, September 8 and will remain closed until further notice. On Thursday, Varsity athletic practices and competitions will occur as scheduled.

St. James Early Learning Center closed Friday-Tuesday

St. John Academy/Before and After Care Program (located at 2415 E DeRenne Avenue): will reopen Monday, Sept. 18.

St. Vincent's Academy: Closed Friday, September 8th, in preparation for Hurricane Irma. The school will also be closed ALL of next week (Monday, September 11 - Friday, September 15) due to the impending evacuation. Plan on returning to school Monday, September 18 unless you hear otherwise.

Starting Point Daycare closed starting Friday, until further notice.

Super Kids Child Care Center closed Monday and Tuesday.

Sylvan Learning of Savannah will be closed Friday-Tuesday. Weather permitting, reopening on Wednesday.

Tattnall County Schools will be open Friday. They'll close Monday and Tuesday. Public meeting scheduled for Sept. 11 has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 18.

Technical College of the Lowcountry classes are canceled beginning at noon Thursday, September 7, until further notice. Please continue to check www.tcl.edu/emergency for the latest information.

The Children's Village in Richmond Hill: Closed Friday, Monday, and Tuesday. Updates will be given through Facebook page: The Children's Village.

Thomas Heyward Academy in Ridgeland, SC will remain closed Monday and Tuesday. They plan to reopen Wednesday. Check Facebook page for updates.

Toombs County School System closing all operations Monday and Tuesday.

Treutlen County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday. All school-related activities canceled from Saturday-Tuesday.

Universtiy of Georgia will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

Urban Christian Academy: Closed Thursday-Wednesday along with the daycare center.

USCB: Classes at the University of South Carolina Beaufort will close at 9:00 pm, Thursday evening, September 7 in anticipation of the impacts of Hurricane Irma. USCB will remain open until noon Friday, September 8. All faculty, students, and staff, along with their vehicles, must vacate both campuses by noon Friday.

USC Salkehatchie Walterboro and Allendale campuses closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

Vidalia City School System will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Wayne County Schools closed through Wednesday.

Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Inc. (including The Lady Bamford Center and all of its programs) will be closed Friday, September 8, 2017, Monday, September 11, 2017, and Tuesday, September 12.

Wright's Child Care Learning Center will be closed beginning Friday until further notice.

