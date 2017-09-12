Talmadge Bridge back open to traffic - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Talmadge Bridge back open to traffic

By Tedi Rountree, Digital
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Talmadge Bridge is officially back open. 

Please continue to be patient. 

