Wilmington Island residents assessing flood damage

Areas on Wilmington island are still experiencing power outages, and some people are cleaning up their homes after flooding.

Walthour Road became inundated with water on Monday as creeks began to rise from the storm surge.

Betz Creek neighborhood and many other areas on Wilmington saw a good bit of water because of Irma, and now people are trying to get back to some sense of normalcy. Tuesday, Some residents are very frustrated to have to deal with this all over again after Hurricane Matthew happened just last year.

"I didn't go to sleep until about 1:30 a.m. last night to make sure that was not going to happen again. Hopefully, we're trying to get back on track and we will have electricity soon," said Marlowe Burccoleri, Wilmington Island resident.

During high tide, water covered one man's yard and came into his home. He says it only took about four minutes of watching it rise and then he was standing in it. Those who live there tell us they just got done replacing a lot of the furniture inside their home after Hurricane Matthew. Right now, they're working to carry things out of the home in an attempt to salvage anything possible and prevent mold from growing.

"We are a little afraid of mold and stuff like that. We are going to have to take it day-by-day and see what happens with FEMA and see what happens with mold and see what happens with replacing everything I need to," said

Jeff did say he's considering moving soon and he'll continue to reach out and try to get in contact with FEMA.

When we receive updates about possible emergency managements inspections and debris pickup, we will pass it along.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.