Bulloch County deputies arrest 2 with stolen property

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office responded to 6888 Clito Road on Aug. 31 after they got word that a stolen ATV had been at that address.

When deputies arrived they found a Yamaha "Big Bear" 4-wheeler in the yard next to a Black Chevy S-10 pickup truck.

Crystal Nichole Ridulfo, who was currently living at the address, was standing next to the 4-wheeler when deputies arrived. Deputies were also able to make contact with the homeowner, Jason Cleary.

Through conversations with the two, it was determined that Ridulfo's husband, Brian Joseph Ridulfo, brought the 4-wheeler to the home within the last two days.

Through more investigation, the confirmation was made that the 4-wheeler had been stolen from a location in Statesboro. While deputies were talking with Crystal Ridulfo they noticed a black semi-automatic handgun in plain view on the dash of a pickup truck that was in "arms reach" to where Ridulfo was standing.

Corporal Harrell asked her to step away from the truck before he took possession of the handgun. The serial number on the HK USP .45 semi-automatic handgun was ran and came back as stolen out of Bryan County.

Crystal Ridulfo was taken into custody for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property in relation to the 4-wheeler, and also had a Violation of Probation warrant.She is currently being held at the Bulloch County Jail with no bond.

While still on the scene deputies attempted to locate Brian Ridulfo and were unsuccessful. On scene a motorcycle, other 4-wheelers, and many construction tools were observed.

Cleary advised that all of the items belonged to Crystal and Brian Ridulfo. Deputies continued to investigate into the Honda motorcycle and found that it was stolen too.

Through conversations with Crystal it was discovered that Brian had also brought the motorcycle to the house a few weeks earlier. Through the investigation, several other tools, a sawed-off Stevens .410 shotgun, some smaller ATV's and mini bikes were recovered. Based on these findings warrants have been issued for the arrest of Brian Ridulfo.

Those warrants include three counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Sawed-off Shotgun, and Criminal Use of an Article with Altered ID Mark.

Brian Ridulfo is currently on probation out of Effingham County. After several days of being on the run, the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Gang Unit located Ridulfo and took him into custody.

Ridulfo is currently being held in the Chatham County Jail due to additional drug related charges by Metro Police. A hold has been placed on Ridulfo and when he is ready for release from Chatham County, Bulloch County Sheriff's will transport him to the Bulloch County Jail.

Other stolen items were found and deputies are looking for assistance in finding the legal owners. Pictures have been provided and anyone with information on them is asked to contact Captain P. Todd Hutchens of the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office.

Those with any information are asked to call 912.764.1787.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.