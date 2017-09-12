Several trees down in Statesboro after Hurricane Irma blows through

Inland counties have their own challenges that come along with cleaning up after Irma.

Statesboro and Bulloch County have trees down - some of them on homes. Thankfully, no one was injured, but they did have damage. They're also dealing with thousands of homes without power. Bulloch County Emergency Management officials say Irma didn't leave them with as many problems as Matthew did last year.

"There are about 35 roads we're working on to get open as of this morning. Our Bulloch VOAD group is working on helping people with individual needs. We hit the ground running this morning and are making some good headway," said Ted Wynn, Bulloch County EMA Director.

They've gone from 10,000 homes without power to around 3,000.

