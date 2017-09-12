Irma's downed trees, tides wreck Glynn County

Irma leaving a massive trail of destruction in its path. It will take many communities weeks - even months - to clean up the mess left behind.

Right now, recovery is underway in Glynn County. Not 20 miles out of Jacksonville Highway 17 crosses the Trout River, and so too did Hurricane Irma.

Of the dozen or so boats that were anchored on the Trout River, all that's left is one sailboat. The $100,000 cabin cruiser, at least just for now, isn't going anywhere.

"Probably $100,000," said Ronnie DeLoach, sailboat destroyed by Irma. "Because it was in immaculate shape before Irma, thank you, Irma, right. Yes, thanks, Irma."

Hundreds of evacuees from Florida found an oasis of energy off I-95 and swarmed it. Some had quite the adventure getting this far.

"We ran out of gas. We thought we had enough to make it here, and we just ran out," said Marlene Petithomme, Glynn County.

"So did someone help you out," we asked her.

"Yes. A cop came over and I told him what was going on," she said.

Still farther up the road, the road comes to an abrupt end. Glynn County is still assessing damage and cleaning roads, or not letting anyone near Brunswick or the islands.

For all law enforcement in Glynn County, the number one job is protecting recovery from Hurricane Irma.

That means it's all hands on deck when it comes to patrolling neighborhoods and keeping those who don't belong there out.

"We spent a lot of time in the communities, riding the communities, trying to ensure that if people were trapped in their homes or had some situations that were dangerous to them, trying to assist where we can, but also just watching out for people who stay behind who had not necessarily good intentions. Just an overall security function and safety," said Rob Corbett, Glynn County Undersheriff.

Glynn County Undersheriff Ron Corbett gave us a tour of some of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Brunswick, trees and tides being the main culprits. We all know what happens when a tree falls the wrong way.

Corbett also gave us the first media tour of Saint Simons Island. The damage there is reminiscent to the damage done during Matthew. Any tree with the slightest weakness is no longer standing. One of the saddest things for folks on the island are all the trees they're going to realize they've lost. From the thousands of pines to the hundreds of historic oaks. Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump hopes both those who left and those who stayed pack a little patience.

"Naturally, it's going to take weeks to get property owners back up and running, but if we can get the roads clear, if we can get the power back on, and water and sewer that they need, then hopefully within two or three days we can be up and take care of our local citizens who have gone out of town and are concerned about their property, and get them back in," said Sheriff Jump.

The folks there also learned a lot about 11 months ago when Matthew made its way up the coast. Now, it's a few more screws in the plywood and a few more sandbags at the door.

