Trout River in Glynn County in recovery

Irma leaving a massive trail of destruction in its path. It will take many communities weeks - even months - to clean up the mess left behind.

Right now recovery is underway in Glynn County. Not 20 miles out of Jacksonville Highway 17 crosses the Trout River and so to did Hurricane Irma.

Monday early undercut Highway 17 as you're heading north out of Jacksonville. You can see all of the damage.

But that's nothing compared to what Irma did to the dozen or so boats that were anchored out here on the Trout River.

None of them are left, well there is that one sailboat. This $100,000 cabin cruiser at least just for now isn't going anywhere.

Ronnie DeLoach helped his friend anchor that just, for now, they had every expectation their investment would survive.

"Probably $100,000," said Ronnie DeLoach, Sailboat Destroyed by Irma. "Because it was in immaculate shape before Irma thank you, Irma, right. Yes, thanks, Irma."

Farther up 17 a gas crunch. Hundreds of evacuees from Florida found an oasis of energy off 95 and swarmed it. Some had quite the adventure getting this far.

"We ran out of gas we thought we had enough to make it here and we just ran out. So did someone help you out? Yes. A cop came over and I told him what was going on," said Marlene Petithomme, Glynn County.

Still farther up the road, the road comes to an abrupt end. Glynn County later still assessing damage and cleaning Road, or not letting anyone near Brunswick or the islands.

