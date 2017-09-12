City of Savannah cleans three minor sewage spills caused by Hurricane Irma

The City of Savannah crews responded to three minor sewage spills on Monday, all of which were caused by Hurricane Irma.

These spills are classified as minor spills based on State Environmental Protection Division guidelines. Public information is required per State guidelines.

The spills occurred on:

33 Rivermoor Court: The spilled happened a little after 2 p.m. and was corrected within an hour. Approximately 310 gallons of sewage spilled because of the heavy rain that took place. Spill notifications were near the spill site, Highway 21/St. Augustine Creek, and Houlihan Bridge.

198 Darque Road: The spill happened a little after 4:30 p.m. and was corrected around 5 p.m. They estimate 3,000 gallons spilled. A power outage during Hurricane Irma caused the transformer switch at LS 40 - Travis Field failed to switch the power source when transferring power to the generator, causing the spill. Spill notifications were placed at Highway 21/Pipemakers, Dean Forest Road/Pipemakers Canal, Houlihan Bridge and at the spill site.

414 Lee Boulevard: The spill happened a little after 5 p.m. and was corrected a little before 6 p.m. They believe around 1,475 gallons of sewage spilled. This spill was caused by a pipe collapse from excessive flows during the heavy rain from Hurricane Irma. Crews repaired the pipe and placed a manhole monitor.sensor in the manhole. Spill notifications were placed at Eisenhower/Casey Canal, and Montgomery Crossroads/Casey Canal.

