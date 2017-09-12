SCDOT warns of lane closure on I-95 at mile marker 186

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is warning of a temporary right closure on Interstate 95 southbound at mile marker 186 in Dillion County due to emergency culvert repair on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to approximately 10 a.m.

This is necessary so that materials can be off loaded at the site.

The right lane at mile marker 186 was closed Tuesday morning for emergency repairs. That lane was reopened on Tuesday after a barrier wall was installed.

Engineers say the culvert damage was caused in part by conditions experienced during Tropical Storm Irma.

Use caution when driving in the area.

