Southside Fire and EMS donating meals to homeless

The CEO of Southside Fire and EMS visited several shelters and homeless camps around town handing out extra meals originally made for his employees to have during the storm.

"We had about a 150 meals that I'm dropping off here, leftover," said Chuck Kearns, CEO - SSFD. "And probably just as many at the mission just up the street. We couldn't see the sense in letting all that food go to waste for people who would be hungry."

Salvation Army volunteers originally made the meals for first responders who worked round the clock for days.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.