WTOC Exclusive: Ride along with Tybee Mayor showing destruction

WTOC was the only local TV station on Tybee Island before, during, and after the storm.

We got an exclusive ride along with Tybee Mayor Jason Buelterman this morning - assessing the damage and talking to residents.

He also spoke about seeing the island via helicopter within just a few hours of the storm surge and flooding yesterday afternoon.

"What I saw was things were much worse - from a flooding perspective - than they were with Matthew and that was confirmed with conversations I had with a lot of people who said their homes didn't flood during Matthew but it did this time," said Mayor Jason Buelterman. "And people who said that their homes did flood during Matthew that said they had higher water in their homes this time."

During our interview with the mayor he took a call from officials at the White House. He's already working with the federal government about getting funding for those whose homes were damaged.

