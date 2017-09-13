Daffin, Forsyth Park playing fields vandalized during storm - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Daffin, Forsyth Park playing fields vandalized during storm

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The city of Savannah is adding the playing field of Daffin and Forsyth parks to its cleaning list.

Park staff found deep tire tracks on the fields on Tuesday. They said it looked as if someone had been doing doughnuts on a large area of the fields.

The fields are now closed to the public while crews makes the necessary repairs. 

