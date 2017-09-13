Second Harvest offering hot meals Wednesday

America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is activating their kitchen and providing hot meals.

The meals are being offered to anyone in need, especially those who maybe just getting back into their homes after evacuating.

You can pick up a hot meal, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Second Harvest's President Street location (2501 E President St, Savannah, GA 31404).

