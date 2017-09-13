City of Savannah: Residents do not need to boil their water post-Irma

The City of Savannah wants to clear up some rumors that are floating around.

The city says its water supply has not been contaminated and that residents do not need to boil their water.

"I think there was some confusion with some announcements made by private utilities before the storm, that they were going to shut things down. And then people were like, is the water safe? And so, it just got a little confusing for folks when those messages came out," said Saja Aures, Spokeswoman, City of Savannah.

City officials also said there are no issues to report with water facilities or pipes before or after the storm.

