Chatham County evacuated pets to return home Wednesday

Pets that were evacuated will be brought back to Savannah on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m.

Owners should contact Chatham County Animal Services to arrange for pick-up. The number to call is 912.652.6575.

Hundreds returned back to the Civic Center on Tuesday after boarding buses to head to shelters around the state.

Also, the Functional Medical Needs population will be transported back into Savannah on Wednesday as well.

