Effingham County assistance, post-Irma

EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

The following information was provided by Effingham Co. Fire Rescue/EMA on Wednesday, Sept. 13:

The following local non-profits are available to assist Effingham residents:

  • Wednesday (9/13) starting at Noon - Hot meals provided by Springfield United Methodist Church, 210 Cleveland St, Springfield GA 31329.
  • Wednesday (9/13) 3pm-5pm - New Hope Christian Church will open their food pantry, 2550 Courthouse Rd, Guyton GA 31312.
  • Thursday (9/14) 10am-3pm - Manna House of Rincon will open the thrift store and food pantry, 1210 Patriot Dr, Rincon GA 31326.
  • Continuing until Sept. 30 - Effingham County-Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD). Anyone with damage to their home/property can register with the VOAD for help.  All services are free (chainsaw work, debris cleanup, mucking out) but limited by demand. Register as soon as possible 1-800-451-1954.
