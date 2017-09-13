City of Savannah post-Irma parking information - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

City of Savannah post-Irma parking information

On street parking will be free in the city of Savannah on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Regular operations will resume on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The city says residents who left a vehicle in a city garage for the storm must remove it by 5 p.m. Wednesday to avoid being charged.

