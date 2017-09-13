Beaufort County debris sites opening Wednesday - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Beaufort County debris sites opening Wednesday

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

Beaufort County will not be providing curbside pickup of Hurricane Irma storm debris.

Two debris sites are open Wednesday, Sept. 13 until 7 p.m. at Ilhly Farms on Ihly Farm Road in Beaufort, and at Pickney Point on Pickney Colony Road in Bluffton.

