Most Wanted: 9/13/17

In this week’s “Most Wanted”, your help is needed finding a sex offender with a violent history.

Rashmel Johnson is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and felony probation violation. Johnson is 25 years old, 5’5”, and 145 lbs. He has “Franchesca” tattooed on the right side of his neck and a bird tattooed over his Adam’s apple. His history includes battery, sexual battery, cruelty to children, and stalking.

Laron Thompson is a gang member wanted for felony probation violation. He’s 31 years old, 6’1” 195 pounds. Police say Thompson is a member of a gang called the “Cann Park Goons” and has a history of making terroristic threats, aggravated stalking, battery, and aggravated assault.

Hunter Dempsey is wanted on Superior Court pickup order. He is 23 years old, 5’5” 130 lbs, blue eyes, black hair. Dempsey has a history of possession of controlled substance (Meth), obstruction of officers, and probation violations.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these fugitives or have information about any crime. Call police or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

