Mobile home destroyed by fire in Long County

An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home on the 2000 block of Moody Bridge Road in Long County Wednesday.

According to Ludowici/Long County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief, Chris Moss, fire crews were dispatched to the home and found it almost completely engulfed in flames.

Moss said no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. He said it took roughly 30 minutes to bring the fire under control and several hours to knock out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

