Tybee residents dealing with flood damage post-Irma

The Bull River Bridge is open and Tybee residents are returning to the island to clean up after Hurricane Irma flood damage.

Residents told WTOC they're not seeing a lot of structural damage but it’s the flood damage that they're seeing outside and the water damage inside their homes.

"It’s a total loss as far as furniture goes. Today, we will clean everything out of the house and start cutting the walls out. Last year during Matthew, we only got about five inches of water,” said Jeremy Altman, a Tybee resident.

Moving down just a bit from the pier, and WTOC found a lot of beach erosion. This dune I'm told by a city employee used to go way down. It looks like it just got scraped across all of the sand when Hurricane Irma came through.

Also, a beach access point is closed because a portion of it is completely gone. The city is now using excavators to move sand from one side of the beach to the other side because some dunes are gone.

They're also working to get sands off the streets so the water doesn't go down in the drains and cause more flooding.

