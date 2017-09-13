SCMPD identifies, seeks Bee Road homicide suspect

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say an 18-year-old male is dead after a shooting at Bee Road and 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Official say around 12 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of East 31st Street and Bee Road where they found Arraffi Williams, 18, suffering from life-threatening injuries. They say Williams succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Less than 12 hours after the shooting occurred, investigators identified a subject involved in the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

SCMPD says investigators determined that Williams was in the area with Tanaiveon Johnson, 17, at the time of the shooting. Johnson and Williams were involved in an exchange of gunfire with another group of subjects that were also in the area. They say at least one party from each group fired shots.

Williams was struck during the exchange.

Investigators later found that Johnson’s actions during the incident led to Williams’s death, and he is wanted for one count of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s location is asked to call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

