SCMPD identifies, seeks Bee Road homicide suspect

The re-entry process continues in Chatham County. Evacuation orders for the entire county have been lifted. There are no specific re-entry requirements.
Sam's Clubs around the area have reopened and are temporarily waiving membership fees to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say an 18-year-old male is dead after a shooting at Bee Road and 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon.
With three Natural disasters in less than one year, Fort Pulaski is closed once again indefinitely because of a hurricane.
Volunteers from Statesboro carried hot meals and tons of groceries to storm victims in Brunswick on Wednesday.
