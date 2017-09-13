Metro Police investigating 42nd Street sexual assault

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating the sexual assault of a 29-year-old woman on W. 42nd Street, Wednesday morning.

The woman told police it happened in a shed in the back of a home.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male in his mid-40s. He has a full gray beard and short black hair. During the incident, he wore a blue and orange striped shirt and white shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or on this incident can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at 912.525.3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.