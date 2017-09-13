Glynn County to begin Phase 3 re-entry on Thursday morning

Glynn County will begin Phase 3 of its re-entry plan at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Residents are allowed to return during Phase 3. Officials advise that critical infrastructure is still fragile and there are limitations to JWSC, Georgia Power, and other utilities when residents return.

Due to the limitations of sanitary sewer, traffic control, and power there are hazards to public health that remain.

