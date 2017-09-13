Good News: America's Second Harvest

For a few days, America's Second Harvest will be transitioning from a food bank to a part-time kitchen.

With some members of the community still without power and others having to throw away the food they had when they lost power, Second Harvest is preparing hot meals for anyone in need of one until Friday.

The agency discovered after Hurricane Matthew last year that even if they were able to provide people with food, many might not have a way to cook it because of power outages.

So, this year, they are doing the cooking themselves and trying to keep as many people as they can feed.

“Several of the people I've talked to talked about how they lost all of their food. They might not have even evacuated, but they lost everything in their freezers and everything in their refrigerators and they don't have the money to go out and purchase any more food right now. So, what's happening is, this is going to help them get through, we can give them other resources, but it's at least making sure they get a hot meal today,” said Mary Jane Crouch, a director of America’s Second Harvest Food Bank.

Second Harvest serves all of Coastal Georgia, so something else they were doing today was transporting water to Brunswick, where the water supply was compromised due to flooding. They sent a truck full of bottled water to Brunswick this morning.

