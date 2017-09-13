Statesboro volunteers take hot meals, groceries to Brunswick storm victims

Volunteers from Statesboro carried hot meals and tons of groceries to storm victims in Brunswick on Wednesday.

People stood in long lines at noon to get a plate of food and provisions for the next day or so. With so many without power, supplies of fresh food are almost gone.

A team of volunteers brought 600 bags of groceries and enough food to feed lunch and supper to 2,000 people. Organizers say several charity groups ordered food to serve storm victims in Bulloch County, but Irma didn't do as much damage there as she did in Brunswick. They quickly looked for a way to help.

"Most of the stores aren't online. Most of the people who ate a hot lunch don't have power. It's our obligation when we're trusted with resources, to get the best use out of them whether that's in our own backyard or somebody else's," an organizer said.

Tuesday night, volunteers bagged about eight tons of food. People walked down the line and grabbed one item from each stack. They filled the bag and walked back down the line to do it again to fill 600 bags.

