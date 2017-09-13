Georgia Power crews working to restore electricity

Many people in our area are still without power tonight after Hurricane Irma. Georgia Power says 78,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm.

Linemen are working as fast as they can to get it back on, and are bringing in extra resources to help.

500 electric employees are able to sleep and eat here while they work to get the power back on in our area. A total of 1,000 people are here to work on lines, and lineman are asking people to be patient.

This is what work looked like for Georgia Power lead lineman Donald Stevens since Hurricane Irma.

"Everybody right now is on 16 hour days. We come in a 6 o'clock in the morning, and we get off at 10 o'clock at night," said Donald Stevens, Lead Lineman for Georgia Power.

Stevens says with a storm like this and so many electrical lines and poles in backyards...

"You pretty much just about have to walk to every house or every pole in the backyard and look and make sure that their service to their houses are up before you energize anything," said Stevens.

And that takes time. But with day crews working longer hours, and two-person crews doing smaller jobs at night, they're working as fast as they can.

"Earlier, I had somebody ask me, 'Does your wife even know you this week?' I told her all I get is a kiss and a goodnight. After it's all over with, it'll seem like we'll need a good sleep for 24 hours," said Stevens.

As of today, Georgia power says it's restored power to 65 percent of people who lost it, and about 27,000 are still without power.

