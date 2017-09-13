Traffic issues could lead to gas shortages in Georgia

Many people in our area are still without power tonight after Hurricane Irma. Georgia Power says 78,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm.More >>
In a WTOC exclusive, we're walking you through the 36 hours our crews spent on Tybee Island during Hurricane Irma - their experiences before, during, and after the storm.
Check our most updated list of business re-openings Post-Tropical Cyclone Irma.
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say one person was shot at Bee Road and 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon.
We are in the beginning of school re-openings following Hurricane Irma. This list is at last report from the school districts.
