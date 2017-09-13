Traffic issues could lead to gas shortages in Georgia

Now that people are starting to head back to their homes after evacuating, there is a large increase in traffic.

If you remember, I-95 was bumper to bumper as many Florida residents tried to get out of Hurricane Irma's way. As a result, we could experience a shortage in gas while folks are traveling through the state. Right now, Parker's gas station is hoping they will be able to handle the heavy flow of traffic.

"We know it's going to take a lot of product and a lot of fuel and a lot of work in the stores to make people satisfied, but we're going to do everything we can to take care of them," said Jeff Bush, Chief Operating Officer, Parker's.

We want to remind everyone to continue to be patient and exercise caution.

