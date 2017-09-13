Hilton Head Island beach renourishment after Irma

Counties in the Lowcountry are relieved that the damage Irma left was nowhere near as significant as the damage left behind by Hurricane Matthew. We took a look at the beach conditions there after strong waves and high tides threatened the shore.

The renourishment project was completed late last year after Hurricane Matthew prompted the need for the project to be redesigned and prolonged. But the town is saying the island fared pretty well after this storm system except for one area where we saw some issues following Hurricane Matthew.

We're seeing those same issues once again.

When the storm rolled in over the weekend, the waves picked up intensity, and the tide surpassed its normal marking. So far surveys show sand placed during the renourishment project has been moved from most areas of the beach.

But in Sea Pines, officials are seeing big differences in Irma and Matthew's impacts.

"Marginally worse than they were after Matthew," said Scott Liggett, Project Director, Town of Hilton Head Island. "More dune losses, more recession, and deflation of that beach profile. We're working right now to restart that project. The key thing that we need before we do that is a survey down there to determine what in fact the post storm conditions of the beach are will likely have an opportunity if not need to go through a slight re-design with that project with the potential to add more sand to our footprint."

The town is hoping to have the project back up and running over the next few weeks. They're expecting the dredge to be back in the water over the next few days.

