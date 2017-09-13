Sewage crisis in Bloomingdale after Irma

Bloomingdale leaders are making desperate pleas to Georgia Power to restore electricity to their residents as soon as possible, and it's more than just to get the lights back on.More >>
Many people in our area are still without power tonight after Hurricane Irma. Georgia Power says 78,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm.More >>
Check our most updated list of business re-openings Post-Tropical Cyclone Irma.More >>
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says his office has received about 150 reports of price gouging after Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency due to Hurricane Irma.More >>
In a WTOC exclusive, we're walking you through the 36 hours our crews spent on Tybee Island during Hurricane Irma - their experiences before, during, and after the storm.More >>
