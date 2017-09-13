Sewage crisis in Bloomingdale after Irma

Bloomingdale leaders are making desperate pleas to Georgia Power to restore electricity to their residents as soon as possible, and it's more than just to get the lights back on.

Around 180 homes there use grinder sewage pumps, which are electric. Without those pumps up and running, raw sewage either backs up into homes or is dumped out into the environment.

"We have an economic and an environmental issue here in Bloomingdale, and we really need to be looked at, before people start getting sick or it gets even worse," said Mayor Ben Rozier.

We're also hearing from Bloomingdale residents who say they've been without power since Monday afternoon.

