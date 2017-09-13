Fort Pulaski National Monument closed

A man is behind bars in Beaufort County after a vehicle break-in on Hilton Head Island, Wednesday morning.More >>
A man is behind bars in Beaufort County after a vehicle break-in on Hilton Head Island, Wednesday morning.More >>
What visitors know and even what Rangers know is that the fort is still standing but no one really knows what the Fort looks like inside.More >>
What visitors know and even what Rangers know is that the fort is still standing but no one really knows what the Fort looks like inside.More >>
We are in the beginning of school re-openings following Hurricane Irma. This list is at last report from the school districts.More >>
We are in the beginning of school re-openings following Hurricane Irma. This list is at last report from the school districts.More >>
Bloomingdale leaders are making desperate pleas to Georgia Power to restore electricity to their residents as soon as possible, and it's more than just to get the lights back on.More >>
Bloomingdale leaders are making desperate pleas to Georgia Power to restore electricity to their residents as soon as possible, and it's more than just to get the lights back on.More >>
Many people in our area are still without power tonight after Hurricane Irma. Georgia Power says 78,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm.More >>
Many people in our area are still without power tonight after Hurricane Irma. Georgia Power says 78,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm.More >>