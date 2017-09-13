Fort Pulaski National Monument closed

What visitors know and even what Rangers know is that the fort is still standing but no one really knows what the Fort looks like inside.

The water is still too high to get inside the fort walls. The water level has dropped considerably, you can see that, however, it's not enough to get inside the walls.

One of the Sally Port bridges is still there but the bridge prior to that is floating near the visitors center which is actually still closed since the EF 2 tornado in May.

The national park rangers say they're going to need a lot of help from all over the country.

"With hurricane Matthew and the tornado, we had folks out here from Antetum from all over, the Smoky Mountains that came in to help," said Ron Calhoun, Park Ranger. "The National Parks Service family is a close knit family because we take our jobs seriously protecting these sites, for future generations."

Ron said they learned a lot after Hurricane Matthew which closed the park for about a month and he's hopeful that Irma won't keep the park closed that long.

