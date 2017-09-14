Area Sam's Club locations waive membership in an effort to help community post-Irma

Sam's Clubs around the area have reopened and are temporarily waiving membership fees to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.

Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 13, the following locations in Bluffton, Savannah and Pooler will be participating.

Bluffton, 14 Bluffton Rd

Savannah, 1975 E. Montgomery Cross Rd.

Pooler, 15 Mill Creek Cir.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.