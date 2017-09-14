Chatham County re-entry, recovery information

The re-entry process continues in Chatham County.

Evacuation orders for the entire county have been lifted. There are no specific re-entry requirements.

Regular CAT bus routes and para-transit services have resumed. Those on the Functional Medical Needs Registry were transported back on Wednesday, as well as pets that were evacuated. Pet owners should contact Chatham County Animal Services at 912.652.6575 to arrange for pick-up.

Public Works crews are currently making passes through unincorporated areas, removing obstructions on roadways and assessing damages to roads, bridges, and drainage structures.

The city of Savannah will begin trash pickup on Thursday. Residents within the city should call 311 to report debris or schedule pick up.

Debris removal in unincorporated areas will begin Thursday as well. Residents should follow the yard and bulk waste guidelines below:

Beginning 9/14 debris pickup begins in unincorporated Chatham County. Here's what you need to know! pic.twitter.com/BQiEWEVa5e — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) September 13, 2017

