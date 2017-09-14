Gov. Deal to take aerial tour of areas damaged by Irma

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal will head out Thursday to see the damage Irma left behind.

Governor Deal will take an aerial tour of the areas in north and coastal Georgia that were impacted the most by the storm.

Throughout the day, a few of his scheduled stops are expected to be at Habersham County Airport, Brunswick Golden Isles Airport, and Peachtree-DeKalb Airport.

