Still without power? Here's where you can get a free meal Thursday in Savannah

Love for the City, a partnership between First African Baptist and First Tabernacle Baptist Church, will be serving the community Thursday, Sept. 14.

They'll be dishing out 1,000 hamburgers and hot dogs in a parking lot at the corner of Stiles Avenue and Gwinnett Street. The event will begin at 11 a.m.

Other offerings for Thursday, Sept. 14:

We have groceries and clothes available today to anyone that needs them. 425 w Montgomery Crossroad — Kingdom Life Sav (@KingdomLifeSav) September 14, 2017

