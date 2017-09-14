Still without power? Here's where you can get a free meal Thursd - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Still without power? Here's where you can get a free meal Thursday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Love for the City, a partnership between First African Baptist and First Tabernacle Baptist Church, will be serving the community Thursday, Sept. 14.

They'll be dishing out 1,000 hamburgers and hot dogs in a parking lot at the corner of Stiles Avenue and Gwinnett Street. The event will begin at 11 a.m.

Other offerings for Thursday, Sept. 14:

