Georgia emergency food stamp benefits replacement post-Irma

Those who have lost food purchased with SNAP Benefits due to weather disasters (ice storm, fire, flood, tornado or other household misfortune) may request replacement of those SNAP benefits.

Citizens that experience a food loss due to power outages of four hours or more may receive replacement benefits within 10 days after the report of a loss.

According to SNAP policy, recipients are required to report the loss of food to the local DFCS office and complete an affidavit of Food Loss Replacement Form (Form 841) verifying the amount of loss. Customers have 10 days after the loss to submit that form.

Additionally, the Division says it is working to gather the power outage information directly from the utility companies, and at this time, customers do not need to reach out to the utility companies for this information.

Georgia Department of Human Services Food Loss Replacement Form:

