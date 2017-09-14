16,000 without power in South Carolina after Irma

Utilities in South Carolina are making good progress in restoring electric service to those who lost power in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Here's where you can get a free meal in Savannah on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.More >>
Those who have lost food purchased with SNAP Benefits due to weather disasters may request replacement of those SNAP benefits.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal will head out Thursday to see the damage Irma left behind.More >>
The re-entry process continues in Chatham County. Evacuation orders for the entire county have been lifted. There are no specific re-entry requirements.More >>
