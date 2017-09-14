Glynn County police arrest squatter in St. Simons condo post-Irma

Glynn County Police Department arrested a man for breaking into a couple of condos and making himself at home.

Officials say Adam Jake Dent, 33, of Atlanta, broke into two condo units on Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island Wednesday night. They say he was asleep in one of the units when Glynn County found him and arrested him.

Police say beer, wine, and jewelry was reported missing from the units.

Dent was taken to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.