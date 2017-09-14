Adult, child killed in Camden County house fire

Cruise ship passengers finally made it back to dry land after being stuck out at sea during Hurricane Irma.More >>
An adult and child were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Camden County.
Check our most updated list of business re-openings Post-Tropical Cyclone Irma.
Glynn County Police Department arrested a man for breaking into a couple of condos and making himself at home.
The re-entry process continues in Chatham County. Evacuation orders for the entire county have been lifted. There are no specific re-entry requirements.
