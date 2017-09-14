Adult, child killed in Camden County house fire

An adult and child were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Camden County.

Camden County Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Ben Butler Lane, just south of the city of Woodbine, at 6:10 a.m. They found two adjoining structures fully-engulfed in flames. Fifty-two-year-old Myra Butler and six-year-old Anthony Green did not survive.

The only survivor was Marcia Butler, who is the grandmother of Anthony Green. Myra Butler was Green's aunt. Green's mother currently lives in Valdosta.

Both structures were a total loss. The Georgia State Fire Marshal's Office is the lead investigating agency in the case. Kingsland and St. Mary's fire departments also responded to help Camden County crews. The Red Cross has been notified to assist the family with any current needs.

The family had been without electricity since Sunday, Sept. 10 as a result of Hurricane Irma.

