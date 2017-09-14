Hilton Head Island Humane Association returning back to normal after Irma

Thousands of Hilton Head Island residents happy to be home, after Irma threatened the barrier islands in several South Carolina counties. The hospitals are reopened and accepting patients, and emergency management is assessing the damage.

It’s business as usual here at the Hilton Head Humane Association, but just last week this area was filled with pet carriers for the 200 animals evacuated ahead of the storm.

The carriers identified each animal by name, age, and special needs. They were taken to a huge facility manned by the ASPCA in upstate South Carolina.

But here on Hilton Head, the high tides pushed several inches of water into the shelter - leaving behind debris and watermarked buildings.

And even though residents are back home there’s more room at the shelter now then there was before the storm.

“We did bring most of them back yesterday," said Franny Gerthoffer, Director, Hilton Head Humane Association. "There are still a few out with fosters, but we’re hoping that they will become permanent residents with these foster homes and a lot of that has been happening and then of course that we were able to transport prior to the storm. They'll be transported to homes up north so they won’t be coming back here.”

The director says the biggest issues they’re faced with now is animal abandonment. They’re finding several people left their pets behind when they decided to evacuate.

