Evacuated patients returning to Hilton Head Island Hospital

Dozens of critical care patients were evacuated from facilities in Jasper, Colleton, and Beaufort counties ahead of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s mandatory evacuation.

It’s been a week since the patients left and now many of them are returning home.

More than 20 patients were evacuated from Hilton Head Island Hospital. It was a tricky process that required teamwork from several people, but they say it was a necessary one to ensure the safety of the patients.

The first thing the hospital did was slow down operations in the hospital, elective surgeries were postponed and patients that could be discharged were.

But patients who could not leave the hospital were taken to partner facilities, as far as Atlanta and Rock Hill, North Carolina.

Several nurses volunteered to stay with those patients and ambulances worked double time.

“When it came time to set up my evacuation plan and be apart of the hurricane teams I chose to be a part of the team that would actually go," said Kendell Brinkman, R.N. Evacuated with Patients. "That’s where my passion lies is taking care of patients and being part of that so it made perfect sense."

“We can close down and walk away and say, 'Hey, good luck.' But it’s our duty as citizens, as residents of this county that we take care of each other and that’s what we do,” said Scot Parsick, CEO, Shoreline Medical Transport.

On a normal day, Shoreline Transport operates 7-8 ambulances 8 hours a day. But at the peak of the storm they were running 13 ambulances 24 hours a day.

