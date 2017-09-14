Governor Deal surveys Hurricane Irma damage

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal surveyed the damage left behind from Hurricane Irma.

The governor flew across the six coastal counties to see wind, flood, and debris damage, then met with local and state officials to see how they will move forward.

You can see debris piles on Riverside Drive as homeowners and utility crews work. On his visit Thursday afternoon, Gov. Deal said the state will do all it can to help the coastal communities now and later. He said Irma brought more damage on the coast than Matthew did.

"The storm surge was greater. The penetration of the water was further inland," said Gov. Deal.

He announced that the state would cover the coastal counties' part in the federal, state, and local payments for debris removal and disposal as cities and counties get rid of the fallen trees and the other mess Irma left behind.

"The governor coming here was tremendous. It shows that our state stands behind us," said Mayor Cornell Harvey, Brunswick.

The governor said state DNR teams have been assisting communities, and that state and federal teams would soon begin evaluating the damage. He says two hurricanes in two seasons is more than a community should be expected to cover.

