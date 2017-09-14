35 percent still without power in McIntosh County

35 percent of McIntosh County is still without power.

The boil water advisory is still in effect and the curfew will remain in effect until power is at least close to totally restored. Trees are still blocking some roadways but state routes are cleared.

McIntosh County Sheriff Steve Jessup gave deputies an extra tool to help clear debris.

"Our Deputies now have chainsaws in their cars, and they really helped us out this year, because there were only so many trees we could get to this time, so they really helped us out," said Clay Hutchinson, Asst. Fire Chief, McIntosh County.

We will keep an eye on power outages and the curfew and let you know once it's lifted.

